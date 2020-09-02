China seeks to set up military logistic facilities in a dozen countries: Pentagon

JBL Live 300TWS: Full marks for sound quality
China is seeking to set up more robust logistics in about a dozen countries, including three in India’s neighbourhood, to allow its army to project and sustain its power at greater distances, a Pentagon report has said.
In addition to the three Indian neighbours – Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar – the other countries where China is considering to base its military logistics and infrastructure are Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola, and Tajikistan, the report said on Tuesday.
In its annual report, Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China (PRC) 2020, which was submitted to the US Congress on Tuesday, the Pentagon said these potential Chinese military logistics facilities are in addition to the Chinese military base in Djibouti, which is aimed at supporting naval, air and ground forces projection.
A global Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) military logistics network could both interfere with US military operations and support offensive operations against the United States as the PRC’s global military objectives evolve, the Pentagon said in the report.
China has probably already made overtures to Namibia, Vanuatu, and the Solomon Islands, it said, adding the known focus areas of PLA planning are along the Seal Lines of Communication from China to the Strait of Hormuz, Africa, and the Pacific Islands.
Similarly, the Pentagon said that Beijing uses One Belt One Road (OBOR) to support its strategy of national rejuvenation by seeking to expand global transportation and trade linkages to support its development and deepen its economic integration with nations along its periphery and beyond.
OBOR projects associated with pipelines and port construction in Pakistan intend to decrease China’s reliance on transporting energy resources through strategic chokepoints, such as the Strait of Malacca, it said.
China leverages OBOR to invest in projects along China’s western and southern periphery to improve stability and diminish threats along its borders, the report said.
First announced in 2013, China’s OBOR initiative is a signature foreign and economic policy advanced by President Xi Jinping.
According to the Pentagon, a global PLA military logistics network could both interfere with the US military operations and support offensive operations against the United States as the Chinese global military objectives evolve.
“Host nations can perform an essential role in regulating the PRC’s military operations as Chinese officials very likely recognise that a stable long-term relationship with the host nation is critical to the success of their military logistics facilities,” it said.
Chinese military academics assert that bases abroad can enable forward deployment of its forces and support military conflict, diplomatic signalling, political change, bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and training.
They also suggest that a military logistic network could enable intelligence monitoring of the US military.
