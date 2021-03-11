China stainless steelmaker TISCO to explore JVs with local, international firms to triple output: Chairman

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
China Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co Ltd, the country’s second-largest stainless steel maker, will seek joint projects with local and international companies to help meet its goal of tripling production, chairman Gao Xiangming said.
Known as TISCO, the Shanxi-based company is now part of China Baowu Steel Group after the steel giant took a 51 per cent stake in TISCO last year as part of plans by China, the world’s biggest steel producer, to consolidate its industry.
TISCO wants to build the world’s biggest stainless steel platform and is seeking to triple output to 15 million tonnes by end-2023 from 4.19 million tonnes last year, rising to 18 million tonnes by end-2025.
“We will further communicate with domestic and international players and jointly invest in stainless steel projects under the premise of a win-win situation,” Gao, a delegate at the National People’s Congress in Beijing, said in a written response to Reuters questions.
The restructuring with Baowu Group has given TISCO better access to bigger markets in southern China and helped improve its competitiveness against its main rival, privately held Tsingshan Holding Group.
Tsingshan is the current top producer of stainless steel with an annual capacity of more than 10 million tonnes. It is also the biggest nickel producer in Indonesia and is set to develop an iron ore mine in Zimbabwe.
Gao said TISCO welcomed “healthy competition” and was optimistic about improving the overall development of the industry.
He said the firm will look to lower the cost of its products by optimising raw material and product structures, and through better technologies.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...