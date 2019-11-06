World

China state planner widens scope of industries on 'encouraged' list

Reuters BEIJING | Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

China's powerful state planner expanded on Wednesday the list of industries it encourages, to include areas such as human resources services, artificial intelligence, elderly care, childcare and housekeeping.

Small coal mines were added to the list of obsolete industries, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

The NDRC last adjusted its lists of industries that are encouraged, restricted and obsolete in 2013.

Published on November 06, 2019
China
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
California regulators take control of former Berkshire insurance unit