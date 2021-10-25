China to strengthen tax reforms to attain ‘common prosperity’: Xinhua

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
China will “strengthen adjustments” in tax collection to boost revenue and reform the country's income distribution, but in a targeted and accurate way, as part of efforts to achieve long-term “common prosperity”, State-run Xinhua news agency said.
China aims to “divide the pie” by “reasonably” adjusting the income of its top-earners and elevating the earnings of lower-income groups, Xinhua wrote in a question-and-answer pieceon the Chinese economy.
The idea is to form an “olive-shaped” income distribution structure with a large middle and two small ends, Xinhua said.
But China's taxation policy must not be misinterpreted as “robbing the rich to help the poor,” Xinhua said in the Q&Apiece, for which the agency said it had interviewed the “relevant departments” and “authoritative people”.
“Common prosperity” is a policy drive by President Xi Jinping to narrow the gap between rich and poor. In an essay in the Communist Party journal Qiushi published by Xinhua this month, Xi urged China to “vigorously and steadily advance” legislation for a property tax.
Implementing a property tax will be one of the most profound changes to China's real estate policies in a generation with far-reaching effects.
Such a tax is seen deterring speculative purchases and cooling home prices that have surged more than 2,000% since the privatisation of the housing market in the 1990s and created an affordability crisis.
The tax will also pinch relatively well-off owners of multiple homes whose properties have gone untaxed for years.
Also read: China’s policy reset to ‘common prosperity’
On Saturday, the top decision-making body of the Chinese Parliament said it will roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions. “The announcement came sooner than expected, and confirms our long-standing view that China is determined to reshape its property market,” said Betty Wang, senior China economist at ANZResearch.
A tax will raise the cost of holding real estate assets,potentially slowing the rate of investor purchases of existing property projects, pressuring the cash-flow of developers in an already tight financing environment in China.
Shares of real estate firms tumbled more than 3% on Monday, compared with the 0.24% drop in the broader blue-chip CSI300 index
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...