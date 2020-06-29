China used martial arts fighters and mountain climbers against India: Report

China reinforced its troops along the Line of Access (LAC) with mountain climbers and martial arts fighters before the horrendous brawl that unravelled on June 15, state media said as per the Aljazeera report.

The deadliest escalation of tension reported between India and China in nearly 50 years.

Five new militia divisions, including former members of a Mount Everest Olympic torch relay team and fighters from a mixed martial arts club, presented themselves for inspection at Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, on June 15, the official military newspaper China National Defense News reported.

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of hundreds of new troops lining up in the Tibetan capital.

Tibet commander Wang Haijiang said the Enbo Fight Club recruits would "greatly raise the organization and mobilization strength" of troops and their "rapid response and support ability," China National Defence News reported. However, he was not forthcoming to talk about their deployment that was linked to ongoing border tensions.

Later that day, Indian and Chinese troops brawled for several hours in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, using stones and nail-studded clubs against each other, killing 20 Indian soldiers and injuring at least 76 more.

The clash on June 15 was the deadliest conflict between the two sides in 45 years. China has not revealed the casualties on his side.

China’s response came days after India said on Thursday that it had reinforced its troops in the contested Himalayan border region, saying it was matching a similar buildup by China.

India claims Chinese troops ambushed Indian soldiers and forced them down a ridge where they had gone to remove a Chinese "encroachment," Aljazeera report further added.