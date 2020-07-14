World

China’s June coal imports fall 6.7% yoy on port curbs

Reuters BEIJING | Updated on July 14, 2020 Published on July 14, 2020

China’s coal imports in June dropped 6.7 per cent from the same period last year, as stringent import restrictions at ports impeded purchases by traders and power plants, despite solid fuel demand.

China, the world’s top coal importer, brought in 25.29 million tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

That compares with 27.1 million tonnes in June last year but is still higher than 22.06 million in May, driven by stockpiling demand ahead of the peak summer season.

For the first half of 2020, China brought in a total of 173.99 million tonnes of coal, up 12.7 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

