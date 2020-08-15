China’s vaccine candidate successfully inactivates Covid-19 in initial trials

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
An experimental vaccine that is being currently developed by a unit of the Sinopharm, a Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group, successfully inactivated the coronavirus by generating immune responses in the preliminary and mid-stage trials, Hindustan Times reported.
The vaccine candidate has now entered the advanced stage trials of the vaccine. If the vaccine comes successful in creating immune responses in around 15000 participants, it will win the regulatory approval.
According to a paper published on Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the vaccine did not cause any serious side effects on the participants in the initial trials. In the preliminary stage, 320 healthy participants took part.
China had reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 on the mainland on Aug. 13, up from 19 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Friday.
Meanwhile, a 68-year-old woman from the Hubei province of Central China, tested positive for the coronavirus, months after recuperating from the disease. This has caused the fear of a resurgence of the virus in a few months, as per media reports.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...