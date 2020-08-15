China’s vaccine candidate successfully inactivates Covid-19 in initial trials

An experimental vaccine that is being currently developed by a unit of the Sinopharm, a Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group, successfully inactivated the coronavirus by generating immune responses in the preliminary and mid-stage trials, Hindustan Times reported.

The vaccine candidate has now entered the advanced stage trials of the vaccine. If the vaccine comes successful in creating immune responses in around 15000 participants, it will win the regulatory approval.

According to a paper published on Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the vaccine did not cause any serious side effects on the participants in the initial trials. In the preliminary stage, 320 healthy participants took part.

China had reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 on the mainland on Aug. 13, up from 19 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Friday.

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old woman from the Hubei province of Central China, tested positive for the coronavirus, months after recuperating from the disease. This has caused the fear of a resurgence of the virus in a few months, as per media reports.