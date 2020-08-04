China’s virologist ‘Bat Woman’ dismisses all claims of Covid-19 emergence in Wuhan lab

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
China’s renowned ‘Bat Woman’, who is a virologist and leads a group of scientists in Wuhan, finally broken her silence on the claims that the novel coronavirus has burgeoned from her laboratory, Science magazine reported.
Zhengli’s lab studies the virus in bats. She said that her team found the first traces of the virus in 2019 when samples of unknown pneumonia were provided to her to study.
In a mailed response to the Science magazine’s query, Zhengli denounced all speculations, including US President Donald Trump’s claim that the strain of the virus emerged in Wuhan’s lab.
She said: "Before that (2019), we had never been in contact with or studied this virus, nor did we know of its existence.”
"US President Trump's claim that Sars-CoV-2 was leaked from our institute totally contradicts the facts.”
"It jeopardizes and affects our academic work and personal life. He owes us an apology."
She told the magazine that her lab has cultured three bat coronaviruses that were associated with the ones that had infected humans, including coronavirus agents that caused a pandemic in 2003.
She further claimed that around 2,000 other bat coronaviruses were genetic sequences taken from swabs and feces from bats. One among the 2,000 was 96.2 per cent identical to Sars-CoV-2.
The Bat Woman condemned the US’ decision of not providing the grants to the EcoHealth Alliance in New York included bat virus research at her lab.
She said: "We don't understand [it] and feel it is absolutely absurd...According to the findings of our team and our international peers, Sars-CoV-2 is very likely to have originated from bats. It may have evolved in one or more intermediate hosts, become adapted to humans, and eventually spread among humans.”
"However, it remains unclear which animals were the intermediate hosts and how it spilled over to humans," she added.
According to worldometers tally, China’s coronavirus cases stand at over 84,000, with more than 79,000 have recovered already. There were around 4600 deaths reported in China.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
1) The wing span of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
₹1001 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98597010171035 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...