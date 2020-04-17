Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
The first epicenter of the novel coronavirus, Wuhan district of China, has seen a spike in its death toll by 50 per cent on Friday. This has revealed that the ground zero of the deadly pandemic had been much worse than China had reported earlier, as per the Agence France Presse (AFP) report.
The revision has been registered after the United States (US) claimed that China had misreported the fatalities that happened due to the global pandemic.
In Wuhan, where the virus was first detected late in December 2019, an official announcement raised the city's death toll by half, to a total of 3,869. The additional deaths were cases that were "mistakenly reported" or missed entirely, the posting said.
The revision has bolstered the claim of President Donald Trump who has also ordered its authorities to probe whether the virus was synthetically created in one of the Wuhan’s laboratories that studies bats. The US has not garnered France and Britain’s support, AFP reported.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, deputizing for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is still recovering from the virus, said to media there would be "hard questions" for Beijing.
French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times it would be "naive" to think China had handled the pandemic well, adding: "There are clearly things that have happened that we don't know about."
Beijing and Moscow slapped came out in unison and denounced the claims made by the countries in Europe and the US. Russia and China believe that it is a smear campaign against China.
