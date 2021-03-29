Chinese company to produce Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V

Chinese biotech company Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech Co will make over 60 million doses of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The vaccine doses will be sufficient to vaccinate over 30 million people, and commercial production is expected to begin in May 2021, said a note from RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund.

A clutch of Indian companies, including Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hetero Drugs, Gland Pharma, Strides Pharma Science and Virchow, have different alliances on conducting the local trial on Sputnik V, or producing it, as the case may be.

Till date, Sputnik V has been registered in 57 countries globally with a total population of over 1.5 billion people, the RDIF said.

The vaccine has an efficacy of over 91 per cent and is based on human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, the note said.

Kirill Dmitriev, Chief Executive Officer, RDIF said: “Cooperation with Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech will enable us to produce Sputnik V in China, thus increasing the capacities to provide additional amounts as we see rising demand for the Russian vaccine globally.”