Chinese embassy in Kazakhstan warns of ‘unknown pneumonia’ deadlier than Covid

Mumbai, July 10

The Chinese embassy in Kazakhstan, on Thursday, has warned citizens of an “unknown pneumonia” that is more fatal than the Covid-19 pandemic.

The embassy has issued an advisory on its official WeChat account, according to reports. “The death rate of this disease is much higher than the novel coronavirus. The country’s health departments are conducting comparative research into the pneumonia virus, but have yet to identify the virus,” the embassy said in a statement as quoted by South China Morning Post.

More than 500 people have died of pneumonia in the country in June. The unknown pneumonia has been discovered after a spike in pneumonia cases in the former Soviet republic.

According to a Global Times report, Kazakhstan’s healthcare minister had said that the number of pneumonia cases in the country is two to three times more than those who have been infected with Covid-19.

The number of pneumonia cases in June is 2.2 times higher when compared to 2019, said the report citing local media Kazinform.

Kazakhstan shares its border with the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwest China.

According to the Chinese embassy’s statement on WeChat, the “unknown pneumonia” in Kazakhstan has led to 1,772 deaths in the first six months of 2020, Hindustan Times reported.