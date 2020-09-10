Chinese fighter jets buzz Taiwan for a second day as tensions rise

The life of a poet with the pay of a banker
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Chinese fighter jets approached Taiwan on Thursday for a second day in a row, the island's defence ministry said, urging China to stop “destroying regional peace” in a further ratcheting up of tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has held numerous military exercises up and down its coast and near the island in recent weeks.
The Defence Ministry said Su-30 fighters and Y-8 transport aircrafts were among the Chinese aircraft that entered Taiwan's air identification zone to its southwest on Thursday morning.
“The Defence Ministry once again urged the Chinese Communist Party must not to repeatedly destroy regional peace and stability,” it said, adding that the action has triggered antipathy among the people of Taiwan.
Taiwan scrambled aircraft to intercept the Chinese planes, the ministry added, saying it was able to quickly track the ”enemy's movement”. China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Taiwan has repeatedly complained that China, which has not ruled out the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control, has stepped up military threats in recent months as the world tackles the coronavirus pandemic.
Beijing routinely says such exercises are not unusual and are designed to show its determination to defend its sovereignty.
Taiwan is carrying out livefire weapons tests off its south-east and eastern coast.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has warned of a rising risk of accidental conflict over in the disputed South China Sea and around Taiwan, saying communication must be maintained to cut the risk of miscalculation. (
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
The pandemic has got young entrepreneurs moving to places that are not the usual suspects
Think talent search and the obvious places for companies to hunt are the metros. But thanks to Covid-19, and ...
Another innovative hair-care product for those who have the cash to spare
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Alkyl amines has been on an impressive run where the price has more than tripled since March from ...
₹1096 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105011101130 Sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,110 since the stock ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...