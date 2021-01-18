Chinese officials find coronavirus on ice-cream cartons; begin tracing

Chinese officials have found the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on ice cream produced in eastern China, prompting an investigation of the batches deployed, according to media reports.

Following the incident, the Daqiaodao Food Company in Tianjin, was sealed and its employees were being tested for coronavirus, a city government statement said. However, authorities have reported no cases of transmission of the virus from the cartons.

Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the government said, ABC News reported.

The officials revealed that they are tracking over 390 cartons sold in Tianjin. They have also notified shops and restaurants in close proximity about the presence of the virus on cartons they may have purchased.

The ingredients of the ice-cream included milk powder from New Zealand and whey powder from Ukraine, the government said.

Earlier, The World Health Organisation had dismissed the risk of contracting coronavirus infection from frozen food and food packaging. WHO had stated that they are not known routes of transmission.

Meanwhile, China has reported over 100 new coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day.