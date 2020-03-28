Chronic global shortage of protective gear for health workers an urgent threat amid Covid-19: WHO chief

Covid-19 alert: Beware of falsified medicines & unauthorised websites
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
The dire need of protective gear for healthcare workers across the globe is one of the most urgent threats in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.
“The chronic global shortage of personal protective equipment is now one of the most urgent threats to our collective ability to save lives,” the WHO chief said at a press briefing.
WHO in order to manage the increasing requirements has shipped almost 2 million individual items of protective gear to 74 countries wit urgent requirements. It is also planning to send the same amount of gear to 60 more countries.
However, according to Ghebreyesus, more amount of protective equipment is required in order to ensure that healthcare workers across countries are not at risk of contracting Covid-19.
“Health workers in low- and middle-income countries deserve the same protection as those in the wealthiest countries,” said Ghebreyesus.
“When health workers are at risk, we’re all at risk,” he said.
The WHO chief also highlighted common measures that have worked well for multiple countries in combatting the pandemic that was discussed amid WHO’s meeting with G20 countries as well as with their briefing with around 50 Ministers of Health from across the globe including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore who shared their experiences and the lessons they have learned.
“Several common themes emerged about what has worked: The need for early detection and isolation of confirmed cases; Identification, follow-up and quarantine of contacts; The need to optimize care; And the need to communicate to build trust and engage communities in the fight,” Ghebreyesus further said.
Over 5,12,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide so far with the death toll surpassing 23,400 according to WHO.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Covid-19 is currently the spectre at the feast. But the pandemic must not be seen in isolation
The former set has been at forefront of the fight unlike the latter lot, which has been subdued
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...