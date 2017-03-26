Citing human rights abuses, Iran sanctions 15 US firms

Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 US companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, in a tit-for-tat reaction to a move by Washington.

The agency quoted Iran’s foreign ministry as saying the companies had “flagrantly violated human rights” and cooperated with Israel in its “terrorism” against Palestinians. It was not clear if any of the companies had any dealings with Iran or whether they would be affected in any way by Tehran's action, which IRNA said would include seizure of their assets and a ban on contacts with them.

The sanctioned companies also include Raytheon, ITT Corporation , United Technologies and Oshkosh Corp. The Iranian move came two days after the US imposed sanctions on 11 companies from China, North Korea and the UAE for technology transfers that could boost Tehran’s missile programme.