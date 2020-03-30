Coronavirus impact: Pollution levels fall across Europe, China

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
The European Space Agency (ESA) revealed the satellite images of Europe to show a significant reduction of pollutants suspended in the air following coronavirus lockdown measures, Dailymail reported. New data captured by the ESA Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite shows a massive decrease in nitrogen dioxide concentrations over major European cities.
The Nitrogen level in the air of the European cities particularly Paris, Milan, and Madrid remained dramatically less than in other parts of Europe, according to the ESA. This is due to a notable drop in traffic levels on the streets of cities across Europe.
GPS maker TomTom said the percentage of roads congested with traffic in London dropped from 71 per cent this time in 2019 to just 15 per cent yesterday. The UK capital's levels of ultra-fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, are currently around half that would be normally recorded at this time of year.
Germany has so far recorded 62,435 cases, with 541 deaths and 9,211 recovered from the deadly disease. Europe remains the worst affected, with Italy having the highest number of coronavirus positive cases at 92,472, Spain comes second with 72,248 cases, Germany third with now 62,435 cases.
Meanwhile, the world tally stands at staggering 7,22,196, with 33,976 deaths and 1,51,766 recovered from the disease.
China, where the virus emerged for the first time, has also witnessed a massive drop in air pollution, which kills over 1 million in China alone. The temporary reduction in carbon emissions is notable. By one conservative estimate, cleaner air has saved about 50,000 lives in China alone over these past few months, reported.
