Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll soars to 636 in China; total confirmed cases over 31,000

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
The Death toll in China’s novel coronavirus (nCOV) epidemic has climbed to 636 with 73 mortalities on Thursday, while the total number of confirmed cases crossed 31,000, Chinese health officials said on Friday.
Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, reported 69 deaths on Thursday while Jilin, Henan, Guangdong and Hainan provinces reported one each, China’s National Health Commission said.
As many as 73 people died on Thursday, while another 3,143 new cases of infection were reported, which took to 31,161 the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection from 31 provincial-level regions, the commission said.
Also, a total of 1,540 patients infected with the virus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Thursday, it said, highlighting that a large number of people are getting cured.
The Chinese officials said 19 foreign nationals living in the country have been confirmed of contracting the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, but did not disclose their nationalities.
The deceased on Thursday also included Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, one of the eight whistle-blowers who warned other medics of the coronavirus outbreak but were reprimanded by the police.
Li, the 34-year-old doctor, died due to coronavirus on Thursday in Wuhan.
He was the first to report about the virus back in December last year when it emerged in Wuhan.
He dropped a bombshell in his medical school alumni group on the popular Chinese messaging app WeChat that seven patients from a local seafood market had been diagnosed with a SARS-like illness and quarantined in his hospital.
Soon after he posted the message, Li was accused of rumour-mongering by the Wuhan police.
He was one of the several medics targeted by the police for trying to blow the whistle on the deadly virus in the early weeks of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, China on Thursday opened a new 1,500-bed makeshift hospital especially built for virus patients, days after a 1,000-bed hospital started functioning with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms in Wuhan.
Chinese officials argue that the death toll and confirmed cases are rising in Hubei province because of lack of enough hospitals and beds.
Officials also started setting up tent hospitals and mobile clinics to treat the growing number of patients.
China also lodged diplomatic protests to countries over cancellation of flights to China due to virus fears.
“As some countries have taken such excessive steps as suspending flights, ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) has also issued bulletins and encouraged all countries to follow WHO recommendations,” a spokesperson said.
“We deplore and oppose those countries who went against WHO’s professional recommendations and ICAO’s bulletins and have lodged stern representations with them,” she said.
Several international airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled flights to China over fears of the virus spreading across the world, a move which Beijing described as being against WHO guidelines.
Several countries including India and the US have also announced travel bans.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...