Coronavirus reaches Amazon rainforest, indigenous woman tests positive

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
An indigenous woman from one of the tribes in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the novel coronavirus, the first case reported among Brazil’s more than 300 tribes, the nation’s Health Ministry’s indigenous wing Sesai said, reported The Guardian.
This has raised fear among the indigenous communities about the virus spreading in the depth of the rainforest, as four cases of coronavirus have already surfaced in the same district, including a doctor who tested positive for the virus last week.
Sesai informed that the woman was one of the health workers working with the doctor who tested positive. She was the only health worker among 15 health workers and 12 patients who got infected with the virus.
According to the report, the doctor had returned from a vacation in southern Brazil to work with the Tikunas, one of the largest tribes in the Amazon, with more than 30,000 people. The tribe lives in the upper Amazon region, near the borders with Colombia and Peru.
Health experts have warned that the spreading virus could be hazardous for Brazil’s 8,50,000 indigenous people, who have been decimated for centuries by diseases brought by Europeans, from smallpox and malaria to the flu, The Guardian report added.
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Continuing with SIPs during downturns helps accumulate more units, yielding higher returns
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...