Coronavirus treatments could be available by summer: Pence

PTI Washington | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

US Vice President Mike Pence gives a news briefing about the coronavirus with members of the White House coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, US.   -  Reuters

Drugs to treat the novel coronavirus could be available by this summer or fall, US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday. “The vaccine may not be available until late this year or early next, but the therapeutics to give relief to the people who contract the coronavirus could be available by summer or early fall,” he told a news conference.

The Gilead drug remdesivir has already been used to treat one infected patient in the US as part of a trial, and the intravenous antiviral is also being deployed in trials in Asia. Other notable potential treatments include one being developed by Regeneron that uses monoclonal antibodies to fight the infection. The same strategy has been shown to be effective against Ebola.

