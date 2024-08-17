The countries of the `Global South’ need to unite and speak in one voice as they face concerns related to food, health and energy security while grappling with challenges thrown by the situation of war on their development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“Technology divide and technology-related new economic and social challenges are also emerging. The global governance and financial institutions created in the last century have been unable to meet the challenges of this century,” Modi said on Saturday in his opening remarks at the third Voice of Global South Summit being held in the virtual format.

‘Serious threats remain’

Terrorism, extremism and separatism remain serious threats to our societies, he added.

The PM said that the situation demanded that countries of the Global South unite, speak with one voice, stand next to and strengthen each other. “We must learn from each other’s experiences and realise our potential. Together we will move towards achieving our resolves,” he said.

The Global South comprises developing nations from Africa, Asia and Oceania and Central and South America.

The `Voice of Global South Summit’ has become a platform to discuss issues relating to development, the PM pointed out.

During India’s leadership of G20, it made the agenda of the grouping based on expectations, aspirations and priorities of the Global South, he noted.

Modi assured the participating countries of India’s unwavering commitment to extend full support in a number of areas including in the domain of digital public infrastructure.

India also hosted the first and the second summits in January 2023 and November 2023 respectively.

It envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues, according to the MEA.

“Both the previous editions of the Summit saw participation of over 100 countries from the Global South. The inputs and feedback received from the leaders of the developing countries in these two Summits was appropriately reflected in the agenda and discussions of the G-20 Summit under India’s Presidency last year, including in the G-20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration,” the MEA said in a recent statement.