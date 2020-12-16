Covid-19 aid: Canada pledges to spend $380 million for low-middle-income countries

Canada has announced that it will spend around $380 million (C$485 million) to support low and middle-income countries with Covid-19 tests and treatments, as per media reports.

International Aid Minister Karina Gould said in a statement that the funds towards such countries will make it possible for the United Nations children's agency UNICEF to buy up to 3 million courses of antibody treatments, pending approval.

The government further divided the funds for different organizations. This includes C$100 million for the WHO, C$45 million for the Pan-American Health Organization, and C$75 million to the GAVI vaccine group, partly to fund "a mechanism to equitably reallocate vaccine doses."

"This virus will not be fully eradicated until it's eradicated everywhere," the government said in the statement while making the announcement.

It further added that the funds will go to the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator, an initiative that was launched by the World Health Organization and its partners and will cover other global health organizations.

Gould said that these funds will be allocated to the aforementioned organizations within weeks.

Meanwhile, as far as the vaccine is concerned, previous reports have revealed that Canada has made enough vaccine purchase to cover 601 per cent of their population.