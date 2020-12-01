World

Covid-19 cases in US 8 times higher than reported: CDC

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

Because of the incomplete reporting of cases, there’s been a neglect of asymptomatic, and false-negative cases

According to a new estimate presented by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the real number of coronavirus cases in the US can be around eight times higher than the reported figure.

The CDC stated in its report that between February 27 and September 30, the tally may have touched 53 million, about eight times the reported number of 6.8 million.

CDC further said that because of the incomplete reporting of cases, there has been a neglect of asymptomatic or mildly ill individuals who never got tested, as well as those who got false-negative test results.

They cautioned that people may carry and spread SARS-CoV-2 while demonstrating only minor symptoms or show no symptoms at all.

The CDC review paper was published on November 25 in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, according to the CGTN report, the number of reported Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 13 million. So far, the virus has claimed 266,000 lives in the US.

USA
Covid-19
