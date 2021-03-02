Covid-19 cases surge for first time in 7 weeks: WHO Director

A surge in cothe ronavirus cases was witnessed across the world last week, first time in seven weeks, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

The WHO Director said that the spike in cases was "disappointing but not surprising." He further urged all countries to continue their Covid-19 restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tedros believes that countries are rushing to going back to normal, especially after the arrival vaccines, as per media reports.

"If countries rely solely on vaccines, they are making a mistake. Basic public health measures remain the foundation of the response," Tedros said.

COVAX vaccine

Tedros further announced that Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire were the first countries that began their vaccination drive after receiving doses under the COVAX facility.

COVAX is an international programme by WHO and its collaborators to provide vaccines for poor and middle-income countries.

Criticising rich countries for stockpiling vaccines, Tedros said, as cited in media reports: “It is regrettable that some countries continue to prioritise vaccinating younger healthier adults at lower risk of diseases in their own populations, ahead of health workers and older people elsewhere."