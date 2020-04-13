Covid-19 fatalities are slowing down in Italy and France

In a glimmer of hope, Italy and France reported the lowest death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. Two of the worst impacted countries have recently seen the death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic slowing down over the last week.

France recorded 315 coronavirus deaths on Sunday as compared to 345 on the previous day. Italy's reported 431 Covid-19 fatalities, the lowest in over three weeks.

Intensive care admissions and hospitalizations in Italy were overall reduced for the ninth day in a row reducing the pressure on Italy's over-stressed health care system as per reports. The country has also massively increased its testing capacity to further curb the impact of the outbreak, according to a report published by India Today.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron is due to address the nation for a third time today.

Meanwhile, the United States on Saturday surpassed Italy in terms of the highest reported coronavirus death toll, recording more than 20,000 deaths since the outbreak first took hold in the country.

The US had seen its highest death toll to date with about 2,000 deaths being reported in a single day for four days in a row, a majority of those reported in New York City.

The country has reported over 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases with the death toll surpassing 22,000. Globally the coronavirus pandemic has infected over 1.8 million people with the fatalities surpassing 1.1 lakh as per reports.