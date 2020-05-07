Covid-19 impact worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11 attacks: Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on the country is worse than the Pearl Harbor attack in World War II or the 9/11 attacks.

"We went through the worst attack we've ever had on our country, this is worst attack we've ever had,” Trump told reporters at the White House as quoted by BBC.

"This is worse than Pearl Harbor, this is worse than the World Trade Center. There's never been an attack like this,” he said.

"And it should have never happened. Could've been stopped at the source. Could've been stopped in China. It should've been stopped right at the source. And it wasn't," he further said.

The surprise attack by Japanese forces on the Pearl Harbor naval base in 1941 Japanese attack in 1941 had drawn the United States into World War II. September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center had killed over 3,000 people according to reports.

So far, the US has reported over 1.2 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 with fatalities surpassing 74000.

The statement comes as Trump is gearing up to repone the country for business. Trump on Tuesday acknowledged that the move would cause more illness and death from Covid-19, Bloomberg reported. However, he further insisted that its a cost he is willing to pay to revive the economy, it said.

“Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes,” Trump said. “But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon,” he said as quoted y the report.

Earlier this week, media reports had surfaced claiming that the administration was mulling to shut its Covid-19 task force. However, Trump in a series of tweets had said that the task force would remain to function and will focus on safety and reopening of the country.

“The Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics,” Trump had tweeted.