Covid-19 impact worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11 attacks: Trump

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on the country is worse than the Pearl Harbor attack in World War II or the 9/11 attacks.
"We went through the worst attack we've ever had on our country, this is worst attack we've ever had,” Trump told reporters at the White House as quoted by BBC.
"This is worse than Pearl Harbor, this is worse than the World Trade Center. There's never been an attack like this,” he said.
"And it should have never happened. Could've been stopped at the source. Could've been stopped in China. It should've been stopped right at the source. And it wasn't," he further said.
The surprise attack by Japanese forces on the Pearl Harbor naval base in 1941 Japanese attack in 1941 had drawn the United States into World War II. September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center had killed over 3,000 people according to reports.
So far, the US has reported over 1.2 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 with fatalities surpassing 74000.
The statement comes as Trump is gearing up to repone the country for business. Trump on Tuesday acknowledged that the move would cause more illness and death from Covid-19, Bloomberg reported. However, he further insisted that its a cost he is willing to pay to revive the economy, it said.
“Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes,” Trump said. “But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon,” he said as quoted y the report.
Earlier this week, media reports had surfaced claiming that the administration was mulling to shut its Covid-19 task force. However, Trump in a series of tweets had said that the task force would remain to function and will focus on safety and reopening of the country.
“The Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics,” Trump had tweeted.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...