World

Covid-19: Indian variant not affecting vaccinated older people in UK

Reuters London | Updated on May 18, 2021

Britain’s Health Minister, Matt Hancock   -  Reuters

This underlines the importance of getting the jab, says health minister Matt Hancock

Early indications are that vaccines are protecting the elderly against the variant of concern first found in India and most of the people hospitalised with Covid-19 after contracting it have not been vaccinated, Britain’s health minister said on Monday.

Britain to adapt vaccine rollout to tackle Indian variant

Matt Hancock said there were 2,323 confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, and in the north-west town of Bolton, the majority of the 19 who had been hospitalised had not been vaccinated even though they were eligible.

Is the real risk of B.1.617 Covid variant from India being detected?

“This shows the new variant is not tending to penetrate into older vaccinated groups, and it underlines again the importance of getting the jab,” Hancock told parliament.

Published on May 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

United Kingdom
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.