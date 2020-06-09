Covid-19 is far from over as global situation worsens: WHO

Time to fly again around the world with kit and kin?
The Covid-19 is far from over as the global situation around the pandemic is worsening according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said at a press briefing on Monday.
The WHO chief had said that almost 7 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported to WHO so far with the death toll at 400,000.
“More than 100,000 cases have been reported on 9 of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported, the most in a single day so far. Almost 75 per cent of yesterday’s cases come from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia,” he had said.
WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove called for a "comprehensive approach" was essential in South America, Reuters had reported.
"This is far from over," van Kerkhove had said.
Ghebreyesus had said that cases are also increasing in Africa with the virus spreading to new geographic areas although most countries in the region have less than 1000 cases.
Cases are also increasing in parts of Eastern Europe and Central Asia. However, various countries across the world are also showing positive signs.
“In these countries, the biggest threat now is complacency. Results from studies to see how much of the population has been exposed to the virus show that most people globally are still susceptible to infection,” the WHO Director-General said.
“We continue to urge active surveillance to ensure the virus does not rebound, especially as mass gatherings of all kinds are starting to resume in some countries,” he added.
Kerhove on Monday had told Reuters that countries should ease restrictions gradually. Citing the example of Singapore, she had said that at least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases were asymptomatic. However asymptomatic cases causing the further spread of the virus as “very rare,” she had said.
Ghebreyesus addressing the recent protests in the US had urged people to take precautions as they protest against racial discrimination.
“WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds. We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely,” he had said.
The WHO Chief further emphasized on the importance of contact tracing and urged countries to cooperate in the fight against Covid-19, not taking their “foot off the pedal.”
“Contact tracing remains an essential element of the response,” he said.
“More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal. This is the time for countries to continue to work hard, on the basis of science, solutions and solidarity,” he said.
