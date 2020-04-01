Covid-19 is the most challenging crisis after World War II: UN Chief

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest crisis that the world has witnessed since World War II, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.
Launching the latest study report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN trade and development body titled ‘The Covid-19 Shock to Developing Countries: Towards a ‘whatever it takes,’ Guterres said that the pandemic is one of the most challenging crises that the world has seen in a long time.
"We are facing a global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history of the United Nations - one that is killing people, spreading human suffering, and upending people's lives," he said.
According to the report, the pandemic will bring about a global recession leading to a loss of trillions of dollars owing to lost income. The economic impact of the crisis and the global shutdown is spelling serious trouble for developing countries with the likely exception of India and China, according to the report. The UN has called for a $2.5 trillion rescue package for these nations.
Last week, the UN chief had launched $2 billion global humanitarian response plan for the world's poorest countries. Emphasising how the global coronavirus pandemic is a threat to the whole of humanity, he urged people to help fight back, especially in regions where the population is already amid the crisis caused by conflicts and climate change.
“Covid-19 is menacing the whole of humanity – and so the whole of humanity must fight back. Individual country responses are not going to be enough. Wealthy countries with strong health systems are buckling under the pressure. Now, the virus is arriving in countries already in the midst of humanitarian crises caused by conflicts, natural disasters and climate change,” Guterres had said.
Over 8,50,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the globe with the worldwide death toll surpassing 40,000 according to reports.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...