Covid-19 may spread faster in US households than previously estimated: Study

Transmission of the novel coronavirus is faster and more widespread across household in the United States than previously reported according to new preliminary research from a multicenter study led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers.

The study that suggests that Covid-19 infection spreads faster and more widely throughout households in the US has been published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, a weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The research has been led by Carlos G. Grijalva, MD, MPH, associate professor of Health Policy, and H. Keipp Talbot, MD, MPH, associate professor of Medicine.

Research findings

Researchers found that 51 per cent of people living in the same home as a Covid-19 positive patient also became infected.

"We observed that, after a first household member became sick, several infections were rapidly detected in the household," Grijalva said. "Those infections occurred fast, whether the first sick household member was a child or an adult."

Furthermore, at least 75 per cent of the secondary household infections occurred within five days of the original patient in the household experiencing symptoms. Also, less than 50 per cent of the household members experienced symptoms when they first tested positive. Many members reported no symptoms throughout the 7-day daily follow-up period.

"This preliminary research is the first to closely follow U.S. households through systematic daily assessments and study the transmission of coronavirus among groups living together under one roof," Talbot said. "Other similar studies have mostly been conducted abroad, and others have made estimates of household transmission using contact tracing data."

The reports suggest that the infection may be more widespread than reported. According to an official release by the university, similar studies in the U.S., Europe and Asia have reported that 30 per cent, or less, of household members, also became infected.

This is an ongoing study and the preliminary findings were based on data collected from households in Nashville, Tennessee, and Marshfield, Wisconsin.

“The study results underscore the potential for transmission from symptomatic or asymptomatic contact with household members and the importance of quarantine,” Grijalva said.

Researchers suggest that household members who have come in contact with the patient should quarantine themselves as well. People should prepare for potential infections at home especially as winter approaches.

"In the absence of an efficient approach for identification of infections without regard to symptoms, these findings suggest that prompt adoption of isolation measures as soon as a person feels ill might reduce the probability of household transmission," the authors concluded.