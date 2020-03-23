COVID-19: New York becomes the next virus hotspot

New York, on Sunday, saw a major surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the State, making it the next virus hotspot.

New York now accounts for roughly 5 per cent of all confirmed cases in the world, with over 16,000 cases of COVID-19 according to a New York Times report. New York City, with a population of over 8.5 million people, accounts for a majority of the cases, making it one of the world’s biggest coronavirus hot spots.

The surge in the number of cases is due to increased testing and the rapid growth of the outbreak. Furthermore, there has also been a significant rise in cases among prisoners at Rikers Island complex, according to a Guardian report.

Measures to curb outbreak

The State is now aiming to take extensive measures to curb the spread of the outbreak and to deal with the impact of the pandemic in New York.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for additional medical supplies as the situation becomes critical according to media reports.

New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo has given New York city 24 hours to devise a plan for reducing density in public spaces such as parks. The city is potentially on the verge of lockdown as the number of cases rises.

Cuomo had previously cancelled non-critical surgeries to increase bed capacity at hospitals in the city, the report said.

On Sunday, the US had reported over 27,000 cases of COVID-19, trailing China, Italy and Spain. Over 2,90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across the globe with the death toll rising to over 12,900 worldwide according to the World Health Organisation.