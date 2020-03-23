COVID-19: New York becomes the next virus hotspot

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
New York, on Sunday, saw a major surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the State, making it the next virus hotspot.
New York now accounts for roughly 5 per cent of all confirmed cases in the world, with over 16,000 cases of COVID-19 according to a New York Times report. New York City, with a population of over 8.5 million people, accounts for a majority of the cases, making it one of the world’s biggest coronavirus hot spots.
The surge in the number of cases is due to increased testing and the rapid growth of the outbreak. Furthermore, there has also been a significant rise in cases among prisoners at Rikers Island complex, according to a Guardian report.
The State is now aiming to take extensive measures to curb the spread of the outbreak and to deal with the impact of the pandemic in New York.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for additional medical supplies as the situation becomes critical according to media reports.
New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo has given New York city 24 hours to devise a plan for reducing density in public spaces such as parks. The city is potentially on the verge of lockdown as the number of cases rises.
Cuomo had previously cancelled non-critical surgeries to increase bed capacity at hospitals in the city, the report said.
On Sunday, the US had reported over 27,000 cases of COVID-19, trailing China, Italy and Spain. Over 2,90,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across the globe with the death toll rising to over 12,900 worldwide according to the World Health Organisation.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...