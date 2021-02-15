‘Covid-19 outbreak in China was more pronounced than previously thought’

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
A team of the World Health Organization (WHO) that went to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, maintained that the outbreak was more pronounced in China in December 2019 than previously thought, CNN reported.
The team is now urgently seeking access to hundreds and thousands of blood samples which the country has not let them examine so far.
The lead investigator for the WHO mission, Peter Ben Embarek, told CNN in an interview that the team has found several signs of the more wide-ranging Covid-19 spread.
The team speculated that there were many strains of the virus already in circulation in Wuhan in December 2019.
Embarek, who recently came back to Switzerland from Wuhan, told CNN: "The virus was circulating widely in Wuhan in December, which is a new finding."
The team estimated that in December 2019, Chinese doctors already had over 1,000 cases of coronavirus.
Last week, the White House expressed concerns over the initial findings of the WHO expert team on the origins of Covid-19 in China, as per previous reports.
United States (US) National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had said in a statement: “We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them… To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
My sister recently sent me a photograph of myself as a two-year old, playing in the snow, in Sweden. I look ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...