Covid-19 patients still suffer from symptoms of the virus three months later: Study

A new study has claimed that almost three-quarters of Covid-19 patients who were admitted to the hospital continue to suffer from the symptoms of the virus three months later, as per the Daily Mail report.
Researchers mentioned in the report found that 81 out of 110 patients suffered from muscle aches fatigue, and short breath even after their recovery.
Many struggled to perform daily household chores including washing, dressing, and working from home among others.
The new findings are from the North Bristol NHS Trust’s Discover project, which is examining coronavirus long haulers.
Dr Rebecca Smith, the study co-author, said in a statement: “There’s still so much we don’t know about the long-term effects of coronavirus.”
She added: “This study has given us vital new insight into what challenges patients may face in their recovery and will help us prepare for those needs.”
The study revealed that 74 per cent of the participants had demonstrated at least one persistent symptom. The symptom was mostly breathlessness or excessive fatigue. While 39 per cent reported both the symptoms as persistent.
Insomnia was reported by 24 per cent of patients. Also, 15 patients had abnormal radiographs, which suggest lung scarring.
Meanwhile, more than 22 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported globally, with 7,92,000 deaths are recorded so far.
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
