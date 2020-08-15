Covid-19 recovered people don’t have to quarantine; can mingle for 3 months: CDC

Patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus need not have to quarantine themselves as the virus is highly unlikely to resurge for up to three months, the American Centers for Disease Control (CDC) maintained, as per media reports.

According to the CDC, three months is the duration of the immunity against the virus that the body develops naturally.

According to the New York Times report, it is safe for people to attend social gatherings and mingle for three months after recuperating from the virus.

“People who have tested positive for Covid-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months as long as they do not develop symptoms again,” said the guidance on cdc.gov.

If someone does develop symptoms – such as cough, fever, or difficulty breathing – they “may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms”, the advisory added.

This advisory comes as a 68-year-old woman, who hails from the Hubei province of Central China, tested positive for the coronavirus, months after completely recuperating from the disease. This has caused the fear of a resurgence of the virus in a few months, as per previous reports.