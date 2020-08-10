Covid-19 testing in US has some ‘mind-blowing’ problems: Bill Gates

American business magnate, software developer, investor, and philanthropist Bill Gates said in an interview with CNN that the US government has not improved in Covid-19 testing and there lie “mind-blowing” problems with it.

He described the testing process as being “slow with a lack of fair access”.

“You’re paying billions of dollars in this very inequitable way to get the most worthless test results of any country in the world,” Gates said on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS on Sunday.

“No other country has this testing insanity...A variety of early missteps by the US and then the political atmosphere meant that we didn’t get our testing going,” he said.

He noted that long queues outside commercial labs and delay in test results have also caused the problem of slow testing.

“You pay as much for the late result as a timely result. Meanwhile, very wealthy people have access to these quick-turnaround tests,” he said.

“It’s mind-blowing that you can’t get the government to improve the testing because they just want to say how great it is,” Gates said.

Last week, in an interview with Wired, Gates said that he thinks the pandemic will end for richest nations by 2021, thanks to fast-paced vacicne development, and for developing nations by 2022.