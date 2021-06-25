World

Covid-19: The daily dose (June 25, 2021)

Mumbai | Updated on June 25, 2021

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# The pandemic effect of the novel coronavirus on small businesses. A majority of such small businesses have not benefited from the Covid-19 stimulus packages of the Central government, a survey found.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/covid-stimulus-measures-have-not-reached-a-majority-of-self-employed-and-small-units/article34954667.ece

# ₹15,000 crore. That’s how much has been forked out in Covid-linked insurance claims. After the second wave of Covid-19 in April-May, insurance companies settled about 80 per cent, or more than 15.39 lakh health claims, they say.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/insurers-settle-covid-claims-worth-over-15000-cr/article34953479.ece

# As Maharashtra sees a spike in cases, the CM warns district collectors to not open up in haste.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/second-wave-still-prevails-in-maharashtra/article34954823.ece

# Bharat Biotech initiates the process of getting a WHO emergency use listing.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covaxin-manufacturer-initiates-regulatory-process-for-obtaining-eul-from-who/article34945006.ece?homepage=true

# Singapore braces to live with the virus like other endemic diseases such as the flu, for instance, as advised by its multi-ministry taskforce.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/singapore-plans-out-new-normal-life-with-covid-19-endemic/article34942660.ece

Published on June 25, 2021

