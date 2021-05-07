Covid-19: Travel ban on Australians returning from India not to be extended beyond May 15, says Morrison

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said the travel ban on Australians returning home from coronavirus-hit India will not be extended beyond May 15, and repatriation flights will commence soon.
For the first time in history, the Australian government recently imposed a temporary ban on its citizens from returning home if they have spent time in India up to 14 days before flying back.
The government threatened to prosecute them with a possibility of five years of jail term or a penalty of 66,000 Australian dollars (USD 50,899).
The government's order on the matter is set to expire on May 15.
Following the National Security Committee on Friday, Morrison agreed it saw "no need to extend it beyond that date".
"The original decision to put in place that biosecurity order until May 15 has proved very effective and it will run its full course until that time without any change," he said.
Morrison's remarks came a day after the ban was challenged in the federal court in Sydney by a 73-year-old Australian who has been stranded in Bengaluru since March last year.
"What we will be doing is receiving our first repatriation flight into the Northern Territory as part of the charter arrangements we have … to bring back those first people from India at that time," Morrison said.
Morrison said he anticipated three repatriation flights before the end of the month, with a focus on bringing back vulnerable Australians.
"In addition, there will be rapid antigen testing put in place for everyone getting on the flights," he said.
"The challenge we have had with arrivals from India is the higher incidence of infections and the stress that they were placing on the quarantine system." He said it was the smart, sensible, wise and compassionate thing to put the pause in place.
Morrison said it was unclear how many of the 9,000 Australians stranded in India had contracted the virus but said anyone boarding a repatriation flight would be required to test negative.
“We have rapid antigen testing in place to give ourselves a greater sense of surety that if we are bringing people back to Australia we are minimising the risk of Covid cases of being brought into the country,” he said.
New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high on Thursday after 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities were reported, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...