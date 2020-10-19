Covid-19: US cases over 50,000 again; Italy hits a new record

The US added 57,164 new virus cases, the fifth consecutive day of infections over 50,000. Italy’s cases swelled to a daily record, though the Prime Minister held off pressure to impose radical restrictions.

Millions across Europe faced tighter restrictions on movement as London and Paris enforced new curbs and Switzerland made masks mandatory in many public venues. Slovakia plans to test the entire nation.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she remains hopeful a deal on a new stimulus Bill can be reached before the election, but has set Monday as a deadline for more progress. Global cases neared 40 million.

Conte bets Italy can slow virus

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held off pressure to impose radical restrictions on Italy, betting that his government can slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect the economy with more targeted measures.

The Premier signed a new decree Sunday night — only five days after a previous package — urging mayors to close piazzas and streets at 9 pm to stop crowds gathering, and imposing a maximum of six people per table at restaurants which must close at midnight. Amateur and school competitions for contact sports are banned.

“We must act, deploying all the measures necessary to avert a new generalised lockdown,” Conte said in a televised news conference. “The country cannot afford a new setback which would severely jeopardise the whole economy.”

Conte has been under pressure from coalition partners, regional leaders and medical advisers to take action after seeing the number of daily infections mount over recent weeks, albeit at a slower pace than in France and the UK. Italy posted a record 11,705 new infections on Sunday, compared to 10,925 Saturday.