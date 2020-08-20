Covid-19 vaccination can’t be made compulsory for all US citizens, says US health advisor Fauci

United States top health advisor Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that it is not mandatory for the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19. However, state administration may make it mandatory for some age groups, including children and toddlers, Agence France Presse reported.

Fauci, who is a key member of the US coronavirus task force, said during a video talk organised by George Washington University: “You don’t want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We’ve never done that.”

“You can mandate for certain groups of people like health workers, but for the general population you can't,” he added, said the AFP report.