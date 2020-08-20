World

Covid-19 vaccination can’t be made compulsory for all US citizens, says US health advisor Fauci

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on August 20, 2020 Published on August 20, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases   -  REUTERS

United States top health advisor Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that it is not mandatory for the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19. However, state administration may make it mandatory for some age groups, including children and toddlers, Agence France Presse reported.

Fauci, who is a key member of the US coronavirus task force, said during a video talk organised by George Washington University: “You don’t want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We’ve never done that.”

“You can mandate for certain groups of people like health workers, but for the general population you can't,” he added, said the AFP report.

