Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca to supply 400 million doses of its experimental vaccine to Europe

Drugmaker AstraZeneca in yet another major deal on Saturday has agreed to supply up to 400 million doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine to European Union countries, according to reports.
The company will begin to deliver its coronavirus vaccine to European countries by the end of 2020, Associated Press reported. The deal follows an agreement made by the company with the Inclusive Vaccine Alliance, formed this month by France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.
Other EU members can negotiate similar terms with the company as the original alliance members for procuring the vaccine, the report said.
The cost of manufacturing the vaccine is likely to be offset by government funding, it said.
The experimental vaccine AZD1222 has been developed by Oxford University. Testing of the vaccine began in April with over 1,000 healthy volunteers in Britain aged 18 to 55. The second round of testing for the vaccine with 10,000 volunteers began last month.
The pharma giant had begun mass production of its vaccine earlier this month and had inked major deals with the UK, the United States, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the global vaccine alliance Gavi for 700 million doses, the report said.
It also plans to supply one billion doses for low and middle-income countries, with a commitment to provide 400 million before the end of 2020 as part of its agreement with the Serum Institute of India as per previous reports.
The company is also in talks with Japan, Russia and Brazil as per reports. This is to ensure that countries get access to the vaccine as soon as possible if and when the vaccine’s efficacy is proven.
“Our present assumption is that we will have the data by the end of the summer, by August, so in September we should know whether we have an effective vaccine or not,” Pascal Soriot had said in an interview with BBC radio earlier this month.
