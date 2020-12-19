Covid-19 vaccine can turn people into crocodiles, bearded woman: Brazil’s President

In a scathing attack on Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that Covid-19 vaccine intake could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies, as per media reports.

Bolsonaro made the comments while announcing that he would not be vaccinated against the virus. The far-right leader has earlier referred to coronavirus as “a little flu.”

"In the Pfizer contract, it's very clear: 'we're not responsible for any side effects.' If you turn into a crocodile, it's your problem," Bolsonaro said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the vaccine is being under trial in Brazil for weeks.

Referring to the drug manufacturers, he said, "If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it."

Bolsanaro also maintained that the vaccination drive will be free for people but there is no compulsion in taking the shots.

Bolsonaro added, “It will be available for everyone that wants it. But me, I won't get vaccinated...Some people say I'm giving a bad example. But to the imbeciles, to the idiots that say this, I tell them I've already caught the virus, I have the antibodies, so why get vaccinated?"

However, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the vaccine was obligatory, although could not be "forced" on people.

This means that authorities can fine people for not being vaccinated and ban them from certain public spaces, but not force them to take it.

Meanwhile, Brazil has reported over 7.1 million Covid-19 cases, with around 185,000 deaths from Covid-19 amongst its 212 million population, as per the agency report.