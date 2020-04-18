Covid-19 virus accidentally leaked by an intern in China: Fox News report claims

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended his acknowledgement to a Fox News report that reported the coronavirus may have been accidentally leaked by an intern working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The exclusive report by the Fox News based on the unnamed sources claimed that though the stain of the virus occurs naturally in bats and is not a bioweapon, it was studied in China’s infamous laboratory in Wuhan.

The initial transmission of the virus was bat-to-human, the news channel alleged. It added that the “patient zero” worked at the laboratory. The lab employee was accidentally infected before spreading the disease among the common people outside the lab in Wuhan city.

The news platform further claimed that the Wuhan wet market never really sold bats. It was a setup established by China to shift the blame from the laboratory.

The virus was being studied in the lab as an attempt by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to “demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States,” Fox News reported citing multiple unnamed sources.

Fox News reporter John Roberts said: “Multiple sources are telling Fox News today that the United States now has high confidence that, while the coronavirus is a naturally occurring virus, it emanated from a virology lab in Wuhan, that, because of lax safety protocols, an intern was infected, who later infected her boyfriend, and then went to the wet market in Wuhan, where it then began to spread.”

President Trump neither confirmed nor denied the report, but mentioned that the US authorities are doing a very thorough examination of this “horrible situation that happened.”

The news channel alleged that it could be China’s costliest coverup and the World Health Organization could be a part of it from the very beginning.

As per a recent Washington Post, two years ago, the US embassy officials in China informed the US about the lack of biosafety measures taken by the Chinese government at Wuhan Institute of Virology where deadly viruses and infectious diseases are studied, as per the Indo Asian News service report.