Covid-19: WHO approves Janssen vaccine with single-dose regimen for emergency use

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday listed the Covid-19 vaccine Ad26.COV2.S, developed by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), for emergency use in all countries. The organization has also approved the vaccine for COVAX roll-out.
The decision comes a day after the vaccine was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorization.
“Every new, safe and effective tool against Covid-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic. But the hope offered by these tools will not materialize unless they are made available to all people in all countries,” said WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
He added: “I urge governments and companies to live up to their commitments and to use all solutions at their disposal to ramp up production so that these tools become truly global public goods, available and affordable to all, and a shared solution to the global crisis.”
This is the first of its kind Covid-19 vaccine that is listed by the WHO as a single dose regimen.
The ample data from large clinical trials shared by the company also shows that the vaccine is effective in older populations, WHO noted.
WHO stated that its assessment also considered suitability requirements of the vaccine such as cold chain storage and risk management plans to be implemented in countries.
The COVAX Facility has booked 500 million doses of the vaccine.
WHO emergency use listing
WHO has also listed the Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio, and Serum Institute of India vaccines for emergency use.
