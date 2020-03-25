Covid-19: WHO predicts US could be next epicentre of pandemic

The World Health Organisation has warned the US that it could be the next epicentre of the novel coronavirus after China and Italy, as the country witnesses an unchecked escalation of coronavirus infections, Reuters reported.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told media on Tuesday: “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US. So, it does have that potential.”

Harris said over the past 24 hours, 85 per cent of new cases have been reported from Europe and the US. Of those, 40 per cent were in the US.

According to Johns Hopkins University data noted in the American Newspaper, The Hill, the US has reported more than 46,500 confirmed cases, with nearly 600 deaths.

The city of NewYork has seen a surge in the number of coronavirus cases that has now surpassed 4,000, according to The New York Times.

The US comes third in the tally, succeeded by China and Italy, which have recorded 81,000 and 63,900 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, the US government led by President Donald Trump has decided to disburse a $2-trillion stimulus package designed to ease the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

The emergency legislation will deliver vital aid to workers, small businesses, corporations, and healthcare providers, according to media reports.

Worldwide, more than 4,00,000 cases have been confirmed, with more than 17,000 deaths.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday during a press briefing: “It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000, and just four days for the third 100,000.”