Covid: Mexico authorises emergency use of Indian vaccine

Reuters Mexico City | Updated on April 07, 2021

Health regulator COFEPRIS gives nod for Covaxin

Mexico’s health regulator, COFEPRIS, has authorised the emergency use of India’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

“Very timely decision by COFEPRIS to authorize the emergency use of the COVAXIN vaccine manufactured in India. The options for vaccination against COVID-19 in Mexico are expanding!!!,” Ebrard said on Twitter.

Published on April 07, 2021

