Covid: Mexico authorises emergency use of Indian vaccine

Mexico’s health regulator, COFEPRIS, has authorised the emergency use of India’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

“Very timely decision by COFEPRIS to authorize the emergency use of the COVAXIN vaccine manufactured in India. The options for vaccination against COVID-19 in Mexico are expanding!!!,” Ebrard said on Twitter.

