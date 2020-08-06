Covid misinformation row: Twitter temporarily blocks Trump’s campaign account

Twitter, on Wednesday, had restricted United States President Donald Trump’s campaign account from tweeting until it removed a tweet that violated the platform’s Covid-19 misinformation policies.

The tweet in question contained a video excerpt from Trump’s interview with Fox News.

In the video, he can be heard saying: “If you look at children, children are almost – and, I would almost say, definitely – but almost immune from this disease,” the Washington Post reported.

Twitter had temporarily restricted the account from tweeting until it removed the tweet, as per the report. The account is now able to tweet again.

The tweet in question now simply displays the message: “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter rules.”

Trump had also shared a link to the tweet on his personal account. The link is no longer accessible and displays a message that says, “Something went wrong.”

Social-media giant Facebook has, for the first time, deleted Trump’s post over the same video, Time reported.