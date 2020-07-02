Covid will “just disappear” at some point, hopes Trump: Report

Unlocking the hidden entrepreneur within homemakers
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the country is heading in a “good direction” in its fight against Covid-19 and he hopes that at some point, the virus will “just disappear”.
“We’re headed back in a very strong fashion. ... And I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear. I hope,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business.
The Trump administration has been bullish on reviving the economy, heavily impacted by the pandemic. However, at least 14 states in the US have witnessed a resurgence of Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, Reuters reported.
However, experts believe that the US currently faces a massive risk with its current strategy. Infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said that the country is “going in the wrong direction” in its effort to contain Covid-19. He further warned that daily cases could surge up to one lakh a day, up from the current 40,000 if the virus isn’t contained, Bloomberg reported.
The administration on multiple occasions has emphasised the importance of masks. Fauci also emphasised individual responsibility to contain the pandemic in the country.
“I think we need to emphasise the responsibility we have as individuals and as part of a societal effort to end the epidemic and we all have to play a part in that,” he was quoted saying in the Bloomberg report.
The administration had previously launched its ‘Project Warp Speed’ to speed up the development of a Covid-19 vaccine. The project aims to deliver 300 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine by January 2021, according to reports.
The US has reported over 2.6 million Covid-19 cases with the death toll surpassing 1.28 lakh, according to the John Hopkins tracker.
