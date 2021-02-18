Criticism against Facebook after its sudden move blocking vital content in Australia

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The following are reactions from academics, politicians and NGOs after Facebook Inc blocked all Australian media content including official information on coronavirus, wildfires and other important services in an escalating dispute over paying for content.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, at a televised media conference, said, “Facebook was wrong, Facebook’s actions were unnecessary,they were heavy-handed, and they will damage its reputation herein Australia.”
Save The Children Australia CEO Paul Ronalds, in a statement, said, “Save the Children has come to rely on the platform to communicate with our supporters and members of the wider Australian community. We also use Facebook as an important fundraising tool to reach generous supporters who want to support the world’s most vulnerable children. Every minute that our page is down is another minute our message isn’t getting out about the needs of children.”
First Nations Media Australia Chair Dot West, in a statement, said, “We are outraged that access to First Nations voices has been limited in this way. Never has our media been more vital than during a global pandemic - especially on the cusp of vaccination rollouts. First Nations media services are not the same as commercial outlets and should not be negatively impacted by an industrywide response to corporate interests.”
Also read: Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates
Foodbank Australia CEO Brianna Casey, in a tweet, said, “This is UNACCEPTABLE. Demand for food relief has never beenhigher than during this pandemic, and one of our primary commstools to help connect people with #foodrelief info & advice isnow unavailable. Hours matter when you have nothing to eat. SORTTHIS OUT!” (sic).
Human Rights Watch, in an emailed statement, said, “This is an alarming and dangerous turn of events. Cutting off access to vital information to an entire country in the dead of the night is unconscionable.”
Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies at Australia’s Curtin University, speaking to Reuters, said, “There’s been a climate the last two or three years of thinking Facebook isn’t doing as good a job of looking after people as it should and I think, whether intentional or not,also blocking emergency services websites and things like that in Australia is a really bad idea in a time of bushfires and Covid. Facebook is 17 years old so it’s a petulant late teenager and behaving accordingly, but when you’ve got global communication as part of what happens on your platform, you don’t get to have a strop (temper tantrum).”
Madeleine King, Federal Opposition Lawmaker, in a tweet, referring to impacted emergency services, said, “So Facebook can instantly block @abcperth, @6PR, @BOM_au,@BOM_WA, AND @dfes_wa in the middle of the #bushfire season, butthey can’t take down murderous gun crime videos? Incredible. Unbelievable. Unacceptable. The arrogance.”
Lisa Davies, Editor of The Sydney Morning Herald Newspaper, in a tweet, said, “Well, that’s a tantrum. Facebook has exponentially increased the opportunity for misinformation, dangerous radicalism and conspiracy theories to abound on its platform.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...