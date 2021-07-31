Covid-19: Delta variant now detected in at least 132 countries, says WHO Chief

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The “highly-transmissible” Delta variant is driving a majority of the increase in Covid-19 cases across the globe, the World Health Organisation Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.
The variant has now been detected in at least 132 countries, the WHO Chief said at a press briefing.
“Almost 4 million cases were reported to WHO last week, and on current trends, we expect the total number of cases to pass 200 million within the next two weeks. And we know that is an underestimate,” Ghebreyesus said.
Out of WHO’s six regions, infections have increased by 80 per cent or nearly doubled, over the past four weeks in five regions.
In Africa, deaths have increased by 80 per cent over the same period.
“So far, four variants of concern have emerged, and there will be more as long as the virus continues to spread,” he said.
“The rise is also driven by increased social mixing and mobility, the inconsistent use of public health and social measures, and inequitable vaccine use,” the WHO Chief added.
The testing rates in low-income countries are less than 2 percent of what they are in high-income countries, according to the health agency.
Furthermore, the pace of vaccination has also been far off from the targets set by the agency.
So far, just over half of countries have fully vaccinated 10 per cent of their population, less than a quarter of countries have vaccinated 40 per cent, and only three countries have vaccinated 70 per cent, the WHO Chief said.
WHO is aiming for every country to vaccinate at least 10 per cent of its population by the end of September, at least 40 per cent by the end of this year, and 70 per cent by the middle of next year.
In response to the Delta surge, the organisation’s Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator has launched the Rapid ACT-Accelerator Delta Response, or RADAR, issuing an urgent call for $7.7 billion for tests, treatments and vaccines.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...