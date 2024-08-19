Democrats gathered in Chicago for their convention on Monday with praise for Joe Biden’s presidency — and one last appeal to voters from the man who decided to leave it behind.

The president is hoping his appearance headlining the opening of the party’s convention can bolster Vice President Kamala Harris’ political prospects and help cement his legislative and policy legacy by denying Republican Donald Trump the chance to return to power.

But from the opening gavel, the party’s delicate and bittersweet gambit of celebrating Biden’s presidency while simultaneously passing the torch to a new generation was on full display. Leaders from each end of the party’s political spectrum prepared speeches hailing the current president while signaling enthusiasm for the party’s ticket.

Harris, in a surprise appearance, launched the primetime portion of the proceedings by vowing “a great week” while hailing Biden as an “incredible president.”

“Joe, thank you for your historic leadership for your lifetime of service to our nation,” Harris said. “And for all you will continue to do — we are forever grateful to you.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — the only woman, beside Harris, to lead a major party presidential ticket — also opened her remarks by crediting the current president.

“He brought dignity, decency and confidence back to the White House, and he showed what it means to be a true patriot,” Clinton said.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 34-year-old congresswoman and progressive darling, thanked Biden “for your leadership.”

But she also won one of the biggest applause lines of the night by saying Harris was working to bring a cease-fire in Gaza. While Biden has been an architect of peace talks in the Middle East, his vice president is perceived as more willing to criticize Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza. For progressive Democrats long skeptical of Biden, the subtle difference was worth celebrating.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking to the state’s delegates earlier in the morning, underscored the contradiction at hand.

“We love Joe Biden,” Schumer said, later adding: “And we’re so proud of him for doing the right thing.”

Jim Clyburn, the veteran South Carolina lawmaker who singlehandedly helped salvage Biden’s 2020 primary campaign, was also planning a full-throated Harris endorsement.

Helping in the effort were a group of celebrities designed to draw national attention to the proceedings, including musicians Jason Isbell and James Taylor, as well as actor Tony Goldwyn. USA Men’s Basketball coach Steve Kerr, who thrilled crowds in the same United Center when he played alongside Michael Jordan on championship-winning Chicago Bulls teams, also appeared.

On the sidelines, sympathetic online influencers were provided a special pavilion and luxury box to promote Harris’ candidacy. Democratic aides brought officials over to a “blue carpet” to be interviewed by the social media stars, who sipped free beer while cutting videos. In the convention hall, some had prepositioned ring lights to capture themselves during some of the more marquee events.

Each of the attendees was tasked with helping the party execute the swap of a widely admired but weakened incumbent for a relatively untested vice president, enliven the party’s younger and minority voters without turning off moderates in critical swing states, and hold off a Republican challenger with a seemingly firm grip on the white working class voters who once reflexively voted for Democrats like Biden.

“I think it’s important to hear about his legacy of leadership and patriotism, and for him to pass the torch to the next generation of leader,” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro told reporters Monday.

But the awkward end of Biden’s aborted campaign hung in the convention air.

The president and his family flew into Chicago on Monday afternoon from Washington, and were expected to leave town again immediately afterward to set off on vacation. Outside the United Center, demonstrators upset about Biden’s support for Israel broke through security barriers and clashed with police.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said she was “very melancholy” about the evening.

“I love Joe Biden, but this ticket is fabulous,” Weingarten said. But she acknowledged that the convention was unlike previous party gatherings.

“There’s something about hope here that I think will be gripping,” she said.

Some of Biden’s closest allies remain frustrated that he was pressured to leave the race, even though subsequent weeks have shown a surge of support for Harris, seemingly bringing some crucial states back into contention in the fall.

“I expect that we’re going to hear the words of a proud statesman who has served his country for the past 52 years, made sacrifice after sacrifice to help us win back the soul of our very nation,” said Senator Laphonza Butler of California, a close ally of Harris, in an appearance on Bloomberg Television.

Trump, for his part, has sought to fan the flames of discontent. At a rally in Pennsylvania earlier Monday, the former president predicted that Biden harbored animosity over the ticket switch.

“Joe Biden hates her, OK? Hates her,” Trump said. “You don’t mind if I go off teleprompter for a second, do you? Joe Biden hates her. This was an overthrow of a president.”

Biden himself projected enthusiasm, laughing and joking with photographers and reporters during a mid-afternoon walk-through of the convention stage. Leaving the stage, the president walked gingerly, pausing for photos, handshakes and hugs from staffers.

Responding to a shouted question about whether he was ready to hand things off to Harris, the president replied, “I am.”

--With assistance from Skylar Woodhouse, Stephanie Lai, Tarso Veloso, Miranda Davis, Elizabeth Campbell, Shruti Date Singh, Hadriana Lowenkron and Jennifer Epstein.

