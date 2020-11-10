Denmark to slaughter 15-17 million farmed minks to contain SARS-CoV-2

After the World Health Organization declared an emergency regarding coronavirus spread in farmed minks in six countries across the globe, Denmark has decided to slaughter the whole population of minks to contain the outbreak, as per media reports.

Denmark is one of the six countries ensnared by the epidemic. The country has a 15-17 million estimated population of minks.

Last week WHO released a statement that read: “To date, six countries, namely Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the United States of America have reported SARS-CoV-2 in farmed minks to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).”

The Danish administration has claimed that the coronavirus can jump from minks to humans, and 12 people have been infected by the infection present in minks.

The authorities further cautioned that the new strain of the virus found in minks cannot be controlled by the antibodies as ably.

Now, the health administration fears that this epidemic may give rise to an outbreak that could threaten the efficacy of vaccines that are being developed across the globe.

According to previous reports, Denmark has reported 214 human cases of Covid-19 with SARS-CoV-2 variants associated with farmed minks. Of this, 12 cases with a unique variant which was reported on November 5 by the Danish Public Health Authority (Statens Serum Institut) in Denmark.