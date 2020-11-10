Denmark to slaughter 15-17 million farmed minks to contain SARS-CoV-2

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
After the World Health Organization declared an emergency regarding coronavirus spread in farmed minks in six countries across the globe, Denmark has decided to slaughter the whole population of minks to contain the outbreak, as per media reports.
Denmark is one of the six countries ensnared by the epidemic. The country has a 15-17 million estimated population of minks.
Last week WHO released a statement that read: “To date, six countries, namely Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the United States of America have reported SARS-CoV-2 in farmed minks to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).”
The Danish administration has claimed that the coronavirus can jump from minks to humans, and 12 people have been infected by the infection present in minks.
The authorities further cautioned that the new strain of the virus found in minks cannot be controlled by the antibodies as ably.
Now, the health administration fears that this epidemic may give rise to an outbreak that could threaten the efficacy of vaccines that are being developed across the globe.
According to previous reports, Denmark has reported 214 human cases of Covid-19 with SARS-CoV-2 variants associated with farmed minks. Of this, 12 cases with a unique variant which was reported on November 5 by the Danish Public Health Authority (Statens Serum Institut) in Denmark.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...